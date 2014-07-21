Australia shares may dip, but resources stocks may curb losses

MELBOURNE, July 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open a touch lower on Tuesday with investors wary of the escalating crises in Gaza and Ukraine. But gains in oil, gold and other metals should bolster resources stocks, paring any market losses. * Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent to 5,493.0, a 43.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, pointing to a weaker opening. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4 points to 5,122.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks slipped on Monday as violence escalated in the Gaza Strip and fighting flared in Ukraine, though the three major indexes ended well off their lows, a sign that some appetite for riskier assets remained. * Zinc and aluminium prices hit their highest in more than a year as investors sought exposure to commodities with improved fundamentals. Copper's gains were curbed by worries over China's property sector and a buildup of stocks. * Gold rose above $1,300 an ounce, and oil prices rose, too, with September Brent crude oil gaining 44 cents to settle at $107.68 a barrel. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2215 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1973.63 -0.23% -4.590 USD/JPY 101.42 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4692 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1311.4 -0.01% -0.190 US CRUDE 104.57 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 17051.73 -0.28% -48.45 ASIA ADRS 150.79 0.06% 0.09 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St finishes slightly lower, Chipotle rises late * Oil firms on Ukraine crisis; August WTI spikes * Gold rises above $1,300 on heightened tensions * Zinc, aluminium hit multi-month highs, copper steady For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Editing by Jan Paschal)