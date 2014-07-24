FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen ticking higher, gold eases
July 24, 2014

Australia shares seen ticking higher, gold eases

SYDNEY, July 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
edge higher on Friday as metals prices climbed overnight,
although a flat finish on Wall Street a fall in bullion prices
may keep investors cautious. 
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent,
but was at a 47.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
    * U.S. stocks finished a quiet session mostly flat on
Thursday as earnings painted a mixed picture of the economy,
though the S&P 500 set another record closing high. 
    * Gold hit a one-month low after robust economic data from
the United States, China and the euro zone deterred investors
from safe-haven assets, even as tensions simmered in the Middle
East and Ukraine. 
    * Copper climbed to its highest in 10 days and zinc hit a
near three-year peak after better-than-expected Chinese factory
data calmed fears about economic growth in the world's biggest
metals consumer. 
    * Chesser Resources Ltd has announced a proposed
sale of its Kestanelik project for $40 million. 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
