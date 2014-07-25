FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slip from 6-year highs, uptick in banks cap losses
July 25, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares slip from 6-year highs, uptick in banks cap losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.1 percent from six-year highs on Friday in lacklustre trade as Wall Street closed mostly flat overnight, although an uptick in banks capped further losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 4.3 points to 5,583.5 at the close of trade, snapping seven consecutive sessions of rises, its longest streak since mid-April. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent or 19.6 points to finish the session at 5,194.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

