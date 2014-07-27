FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen slipping on Wall St, Healthscope listing eyed
July 27, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen slipping on Wall St, Healthscope listing eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
soft start to the week on Monday, tracking weakness on Wall
Street and metal prices, though an uptick in gold may limit the
downside.
    * Local share price index futures slipped 0.1
percent, a 61.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Friday. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday in a broad
consumer-discretionary-led selloff after Visa and Amazon, a pair
of closely watched bellwether names, reported disappointing
results. 
    * Copper slipped, hurt by the prospect of increased supplies
from Indonesia, but further falls were limited by encouraging
economic data from top consumer China. 
    * Gold rebounded from the previous session's drop to a
one-month low, as heightened tensions between Russia and the
West over Ukraine prompted speculators to scale back their
bearish bets ahead of the weekend. 
    * Australia's No. 2 private hospital company Healthscope Ltd
has its sharemarket debut in the country's biggest listing since
2010.
    * National Australia Bank Ltd has agreed to sell a
625 million pound ($1.06 billion) portfolio of mostly
non-performing UK commercial property loans to private equity
firm Cerberus Global Investors. 
    * Frasers Centrepoint Ltd said its offer to
acquire Australand Property Group will close at 1900
Sydney time on August 7. 
    * Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd says it will acquire
Bear Head LNG project in Canada. 
    * REA Group Ltd has acquired a 17.2 percent
shareholding in IProperty Group. 
    * Leighton Holdings Ltd says its half year net
profit fell to A$291.3 million from A$366.2 million, and
declared an interim dividend of A$0.57 per share.
 
    * Navitas Ltd will release its preliminary earnings
report later in the day.

        
  * Wall St closes lower on Amazon, Visa; S&P's weekly gain
erased 
  * Brent climbs above $108/bbl on U.S.-Russian tensions   
  * Gold up on Ukraine, short-covering; posts weekly loss 
  * Copper, zinc gain as China's factory growth rebounds 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

