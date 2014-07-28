FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares dip at the close, weakness in banks weigh
July 28, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares dip at the close, weakness in banks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped 0.1 percent on Monday as weakness on Wall Street and in metal prices was offset by an uptick in gold, though the financials dragged slightly.

Investors were mostly sidelined with the S&P/ASX 200 index declining 6.1 points to 5,577.4 at the close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Friday, but added 0.9 percent for the week.

A total of 444.6 million shares changed hands during the session, versus the five-day daily average of 530.2 million shares.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.1 percent or 7.1 points to finish the session at 5,187.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
