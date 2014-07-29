Australia shares seen in tight range, investors eye U.S. Fed

SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen opening flat as investors eye the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, although weaker metals prices may pull resources stocks lower. * Local share price index futures ended flat at a 50.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.6 percent to a 6-year closing high on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, dropping in a broad selloff as a weak outlook from courier company UPS weighed on sentiment and pressured transport stocks. * Copper prices slipped as prospects of growing supplies overshadowed encouraging signs of health in the global economy, and zinc retreated after hovering near three-year highs on expectations of a tightening market. * Gold dropped as investors nervously awaited the end of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting to see if the central bank will raise interest rates faster than expected. * Brambles Ltd said Graham Kraehe will retire as chairman, and will be replaced by Stephen Johns. * Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd posted a 41 percent rise in first-half net profit. The home loan insurer also declared a fully franked interim dividend of A$0.028 per share. * Tabcorp Holdings Ltd said it has reached an agreement with the ACT Government to acquire ACTTAB for A$105.5 million. * Wall St ends down; Twitter rallies after-hours * Brent oil firm on new Russia sanctions; U.S. slips on refinery * Gold drops as market waits for Fed's rate view * Copper weighed by rising output, economic data awaited For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)