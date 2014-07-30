Australia shares close at 6-year high, CBA at all-time high

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.6 percent on Wednesday to close at a fresh six-year high with all major sectors gaining, though volumes remained relatively subdued as investors eyed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

Australia’s top bank by market capitalisation, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, climbed 1 percent to A$83.13, a record high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 34.5 points to 5,622.9 at the end of trade, its highest close since June 2008. The benchmark added 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 7 points to finish the session at 5,158.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)