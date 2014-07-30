FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close at 6-year high, CBA at all-time high
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close at 6-year high, CBA at all-time high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.6 percent on Wednesday to close at a fresh six-year high with all major sectors gaining, though volumes remained relatively subdued as investors eyed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

Australia’s top bank by market capitalisation, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, climbed 1 percent to A$83.13, a record high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 34.5 points to 5,622.9 at the end of trade, its highest close since June 2008. The benchmark added 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 7 points to finish the session at 5,158.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.