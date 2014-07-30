Australia shares seen steadying, investors eye data

SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to make a steady start on Thursday after climbing to fresh six-year highs in the previous session, supported by an uptick on Wall Street and higher metal prices. * Local share price index futures were flat, a 42.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index declined 0.1 percent in early trade. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave a rosier assessment of the U.S. economy while reaffirming that it is in no hurry to raise interest rates. * Lead prices fell as investors took profits after a rally this month, but a brighter global economic outlook is seen providing support to industrial metals. LME zinc rebounded while copper and aluminium also closed higher. * Sonic Healthcare Ltd has announced a UK joint venture with NHS hospitals. * Australian private sector credit, building permits and trade prices data are due out later in the day. * Origin Energy Ltd will release its quarterly production report. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2306 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1970.07 0.01% 0.120 USD/JPY 102.85 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5596 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1296.29 0.12% 1.590 US CRUDE 99.38 -0.89% -0.890 DOW JONES 16880.36 -0.19% -31.75 ASIA ADRS 154.23 0.22% 0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500, Nasdaq end up as Fed in no rush to raise rates * Oil prices tumble on ample supply, weak demand * Gold traders brush aside signs Fed in no hurry to raise rates * Lead falls as investors book profits after rally For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)