FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares post biggest monthly gain in a year, banks underpin
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares post biggest monthly gain in a year, banks underpin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a fresh six-year high on Thursday, underpinned by the banking sector, though weakness among resource stocks tugged the market lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index pared earlier gains to add 0.2 percent, or 10 points, finishing at 5,632.9.

For the month, the benchmark index jumped 4.4 percent, its highest monthly percentage gain since July 2013.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 9.4 points to finish the session at 5,168.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.