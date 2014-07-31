Australia shares set for steep fall after Wall St tumble

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a sharp fall on Friday after Wall Street tumbled overnight, with U.S. data stoking concerns the Federal Reserve may start its rate-tightening cycle sooner than expected.

* Local share price index futures lost 1 percent, a 115.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Thursday, and for the month jumped 4.4 percent, its highest monthly percentage gain since July 2013.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 1.1 percent in early trade.

* The S&P 500 stock index posted its worst daily fall since April and its first monthly drop since January on Thursday, as economic data sparked concern the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than some have expected.

* Zinc fell after inventories rose, highlighting an overhang of supplies that analysts say needs to be eroded before mine closures create an unexpected shortage. Nickel, copper and aluminium prices slipped.

* Gold fell 1 percent to a six-week low, ignoring sharp losses in the S&P 500 equities index as strong U>S> wage growth data and signs of an improving job market reduced the need for safe-haven buying.

* ASX Ltd has appointed Damian Roche as a non-executive director of the company.

* Affinity Education Group Ltd said its company secretary and chief financial officer John Bairstow has tendered his resignation.

* Pact Group Holdings Ltd has signed an agreement to acquire the Australian and New Zealand operations of Sulo MGB from Plastics Group.

* National Australia Bank Ltd said it has made several changes to the group’s executive team.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1930.67 -2% -39.400 USD/JPY 102.75 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5615 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1282.47 0.03% 0.380 US CRUDE 97.78 -0.40% -0.390 DOW JONES 16563.30 -1.88% -317.06 ASIA ADRS 151.87 -1.53% -2.36 -------------------------------------------------------------

* S&P 500 index posts worst fall since April; indexes down for July * U.S. oil dives below $100 on Kansas refinery outage, equity drop * Gold falls 1 pct on economic optimism, posts July loss * Zinc, nickel fall as stockpiles rise, copper flat

