Australia shares close 0.3 pct lower at two-week lows, retailers lift
August 4, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close 0.3 pct lower at two-week lows, retailers lift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares eased 0.3 percent to two-week lows, after Wall Street fell for a second session, though a rise in gold capped broader losses and better-than-expected retail sales buoyed sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 15.5 points to 5,540.9 at the close of trade. The benchmark tumbled 1.4 percent on Friday and declined 0.5 percent for the week, snapping two weeks of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index declined 0.4 percent or 19.2 points to finish the session at 5,090.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

