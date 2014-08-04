FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen ticking up on China growth bets
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 4, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen ticking up on China growth bets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open slightly higher on Tuesday, with mining stocks likely to
rise on hopes of improving growth in China, the world's biggest
metals consumer.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent
to 5,488.0, but that was a 52.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on
Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1.4
points to 5,092.08 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, lifted in a late
rally driven by earnings from Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway and broad gains across most sectors that helped the S&P
500 index rebound from its largest weekly drop since
2012.
    * Copper rose as a rally in China's stock markets indicated
improving prospects for demand in the world's largest consumer
of the industrial metal, although growing global supplies kept
investors cautious.
    * Bionic ear implant maker Cochlear Ltd and
Australia's biggest toll-road operator, Transurban Group
, will be in the frame on Tuesday as they report annual
results.

-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2224 GMT ----------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,938.99     0.72    13.840
USD/JPY                   102.56      -0.02    -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.4853         --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1,287.91    -0.01    -0.130
US CRUDE                  98.52        0.23     0.230
DOW JONES                 16,569.28    0.46    75.91
ASIA ADRS                152.90       0.68     1.03
----------------------------------------------------------------
    
  * Late surge lifts Wall St, utilities sag                 
  * Oil rebounds as global tensions raise supply fears     
  * Gold drops on S&P gains, Portuguese bank deal         
  * Copper rises on China demand prospects               
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click: 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.