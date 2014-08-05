FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close at 2-1/2 week lows, Cochlear jumps
#Credit Markets
August 5, 2014

Australia shares close at 2-1/2 week lows, Cochlear jumps

SYDNEY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares shed 0.4 percent on Tuesday to close at 2-1/2 week lows as investors remained cautious at the start of earnings season, selling big-name stocks, though sentiment was buoyed by results from Bionic ear maker Cochlear.

Cochlear vaulted 10.3 percent to A$69.00, its highest price since May 2013.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 22.3 points to 5,518.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark eased 0.3 percent on Monday.

Australia’s central bank kept interest rates at record lows, as widely expected, to mark a full year without change.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 13.5 points to finish the session at 5,104.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

