Australia shares close lower for fourth session but recover from lows
#Financials
August 6, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close lower for fourth session but recover from lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.1 percent on Wednesday, closing at 2-1/2 week lows with financial stocks pulling the market lower after Wall Street slumped and investors were unnerved by geopolitical tensions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 6.6 points to 5,512.0 at the close of trade recovering from session lows of 5,495.1 as miners recovered in the afternoon. The slip marks the benchmark index’s fourth consecutive session of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent or 11.9 points to finish the session at 5,092.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
