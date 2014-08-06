FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen dipping as investors eye Ukraine, gold may buoy
August 6, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen dipping as investors eye Ukraine, gold may buoy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen dipping
at the open on Thursday, as investors may exercise caution over
increasing tension in Ukraine and Wall Street closed mostly
flat, though a gain in bullion prices may buoy some resource
stocks.
    
    * Local share price index futures declined 0.1
percent, a 62-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on
Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1
percent in early trade.
    * Major U.S. stock indexes ended little changed overnight,
as tensions in Ukraine and Russia and a failed merger between
Sprint and T-Mobile offset gains in shares of consumer staples.
    * Russia will ban all imports of food from the United States
and all fruit and vegetables from Europe, the state news agency
reported on Wednesday, a sweeping response to Western sanctions
imposed over its support for rebels in Ukraine. 
    * Copper sank to a five-week low, pressured by a strong
dollar and data pointing to slowing growth in top metals
consumer China. 
    * Gold rose 1.6 percent on safe-haven buying triggered by
worries there could be an escalation of the military conflict in
Ukraine and by a weak undertone in global equities.
    * The Australia-AIG construction index and Australian
employment data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is due
later on Thursday. 
    * World No. 2 miner Rio Tinto will report first-half
results, while Tabcorp will release its full-year results later
in the day.
    * Singapore property giant Fraser's Centrepoint Ltd's
 A$2.6 billion takeover for smaller Australian rival
Australand Ltd closes today. 
    * Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd said its CFO Stephen
Mentzines has resigned. 
    * Integrated Research Ltd has issued a profit
guidance, saying it sees a revenue increase of 9 percent to
A$53.2 million when compared to the prior year. 
    
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2257 GMT ------------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,920.24        0     0.030
USD/JPY                   102.12       0.03     0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.469          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1,306.34     0.03     0.350
US CRUDE                  96.9        -0.02    -0.020
DOW JONES                 16,443.34    0.08    13.87
ASIA ADRS                150.53      -0.31    -0.46
----------------------------------------------------------------

        
 * Wall St ends near flat as Russia concerns linger        
 * U.S. crude settles at 6-month low, Brent languishing   
 * Gold rises 1.6 pct on worries over Ukraine, growth    
 * Copper hits 5-week low on strong dollar, China data  
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on    

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)

