Australia shares close near 3-week lows, miners limit losses
August 7, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close near 3-week lows, miners limit losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped 0.1 percent on Thursday as an unexpectedly weak employment report hit the confidence of investors already cautious over increasing tensions in Ukraine, though gains in resource stocks limited the day’s losses.

World No.2 miner Rio Tinto Ltd, which was due to report its first-half results later in the day, ended up 0.8 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 3 points at 5,509.0 at the close of trade to near 3-week lows. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to finish the session at 5,097.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
