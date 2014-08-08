FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares drop to 5-week low on Wall Street fall, global tensions
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 8, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares drop to 5-week low on Wall Street fall, global tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell to five-week low on Friday, after Wall Street extended its losses on concerns that tensions between Russia and the West and tit-for-tat sanctions may hit global growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.3 percent or 73.7 points to 5,435.3 at the close of trade to mark its sixth consecutive day in the red, its longest losing streak since early December.

The marked dipped 0.1 percent on Thursday and 2.2 percent for the week, its biggest one-week loss since mid-March.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.8 percent or 42.3 points to finish the session at 5,055.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.