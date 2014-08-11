FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares snap six sessions of losses, end 0.4 pct higher
August 11, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares snap six sessions of losses, end 0.4 pct higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Monday, snapping a six-session losing streak, with investor sentiment underpinned by a jump on Wall Street and easing tensions in Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 21.7 points to 5,457.0 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 2.2 percent last week, its biggest weekly loss since mid-March.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.1 percent or 5.6 points to 5,049.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
