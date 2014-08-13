Australia shares lower on geopolitical worries, earnings buoy

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday after Wall Street edged down and investors again became wary about developments in Ukraine, though an uptick in earnings helped buoy the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3 percent to 5514.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark surged 1.3 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since July 2.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 5,054.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)