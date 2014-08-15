FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares post biggest weekly gain since Feb, ANZ finishes lower
#Financials
August 15, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares post biggest weekly gain since Feb, ANZ finishes lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.32 percent higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street and as an uptick among miners helped bolster gains, though the investor mood was dampened as ANZ Bank’s earnings failed to cheer.

Australia’s No.3 bank by market value, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, lost 1.07 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index notched up 18.03 points to finish at 5,566.50 points. The benchmark ended 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, and jumped 2.41 percent for the week, its biggest weekly gain since mid-February.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 15.7 points to finish the session at 5,078.8. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

