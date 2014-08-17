FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen inching up, earnings to dominate
August 17, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen inching up, earnings to dominate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open a touch higher on Monday, but will mostly take their cue
from earnings from a range of companies, led by National
Australia Bank, rail operator Aurizon Holdings and top gold
miner Newcrest Mining.
      
    * Others reporting results on Monday include real estate
investment trust Stockland Group, gloves and condoms maker
Ansell and New Zealand's Contact Energy. 
    * Share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,516.0,
holding at a discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday, ending the
week up 2.4 percent.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.84
points to 5,076.2 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday, paring an earlier
selloff sparked by reports of Ukraine shelling a Russian armored
column.
    * The price of copper edged higher on Friday as some
investors bought back short positions to take profits ahead of
the weekend. Gains were capped as a gloomy outlook for growth in
top metals consumer China raised concerns about demand.
    

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2231 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1955.06     -0.01%    -0.120
USD/JPY                   102.39       0.05%     0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.3415          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1301.71     -0.21%    -2.680
US CRUDE                  96.9        -0.46%    -0.450
DOW JONES                 16662.91    -0.30%    -50.67
ASIA ADRS                153.63       0.00%      0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St ends mixed, recovers from Ukraine-driven slide  
  * Oil jumps after Ukraine says hit Russian force         
  * Gold cuts losses on renewed Russia-Ukraine tensions   
  * Copper at lowest level since June on China worries   
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
