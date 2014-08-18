Australia shares close higher, propped up by miners, defensives

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.4 percent higher on Monday, propped up by miners and the defensive sector as investors digested a batch of earnings results released earlier in the session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbd 20.6 points to 5,587.1 at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.3 percxent on Friday, ending the week up 2.4 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 7 points to finish the session at 5,071.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)