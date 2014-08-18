FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen higher on U.S. investor confidence
August 18, 2014

Australia shares seen higher on U.S. investor confidence

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Tuesday, boosted by a rally on Wall Street, while
local attention will be on a string of earnings results led by
top global miner BHP Billiton.
    * Sydney share price index futures rose 25 points
to 5,554.0, a 33-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 20.6 points to 5,587.1.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 22.3
points to 5093.5 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks surged overnight as increasing homebuilder
confidence and hopes of receding tensions in Russia prompted
investors to bet higher.
    * Brent crude oil reached its lowest price in more than a
year as concerns over conflict in the middle east and Ukraine
eased while London copper nudged higher and capped after new
home prices in top metal consumer China fell in July for the
third month in a row.
    * QBE Insurance Group, Australia's biggest insurer will post
it's half year results at 23:30GMT
    * The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of
its policy meeting at 0130GMT
    
                                                                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2317 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1971.74      0.85%    16.680
 USD/JPY                          102.62       0.06%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.3944          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1297.65      0.04%     0.460
 US CRUDE                         96.69        0.29%     0.280
 DOW JONES                        16838.74     1.06%    175.83
 ASIA ADRS                        154.91       0.83%      1.28
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                
 
  * Wall St rallies on M&A blitz and homebuilder data       
  * Brent crude hits 14-month low as supply risks ease     
  * Gold falls as Ukraine tensions ease, equities rally   
  * Copper rebounds, but China property downturn caps    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
