#Basic Materials
August 20, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen cautious ahead of earnings results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Australian shares are likely to open hesitantly after Wall
Street edged higher but with investors scrutinising a string of
earnings results due out on Thursday.
     * Local share price index futures rose 19 points
to 5,625, a 9.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 10.8 points at close of
trade on Wednesday
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 10.8
points to 5,129.5 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended mostly higher after the Federal
Reserve's July meeting boosted confidence amonong investors that
the central bank is in no rush to raise interest rates.
    * Metals were mixed overnight with copper hitting a one-week
high on robust U.S. housing data, while gold retreated after the
dollar rallied.
    * The following companies will release results, ASX
, Asciano, Treasury Wine Estates,
Mirvac, MMG Ltd, Alumina Ltd, Origin
Energy, SAI Global.
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2326 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1986.51      0.25%     4.910
 USD/JPY                          103.67      -0.06%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.4281          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1289.76     -0.17%    -2.180
 US CRUDE                         93.61        0.17%     0.160
 DOW JONES                        16979.13     0.35%     59.54
 ASIA ADRS                        154.34      -0.19%     -0.29
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
                                           
  * Dow, S&P500 rise after Fed minutes reassure on rates  
  * Crude jumps ahead of expiry, inventory drop supports 
  * Gold falls as dollar jumps after Fed minutes        
  * Copper at week-high on robust U.S. housing dat     
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on

