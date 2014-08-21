Australia shares close at fresh 6-year high, up for sixth session

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares added 0.1 percent to close at a fresh six-year high, though a disappointing survey on Chinese manufacturing took much of the shine off a handful of strong earnings reports and Wall Street’s upbeat performance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 4.3 points to 5,638.9 at the close of trade after earlier hitting an intraday high of 5,679.5. The benchmark rose for a sixth consecutive session, its longest winning streak since mid-July.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 12.6 points to 5,152.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)