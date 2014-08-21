Australia shares seen inching up, steered by earnings reports

Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Friday, scaling six-year peaks as investors digest more company profit reports, including from oil and gas producer Santos, which could reward shareholders with a cash return. * Share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,615.0 to sit at a 23.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Thursday, posting its sixth straight day of gains. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 5,159.2 in early trade, with Sky Network Ltd up 1.4 percent after it beat market forecasts, posting a 21 percent rise in full-year profit. * Wall Street gave a positive lead for the Australian and New Zealand markets. The S&P 500 rose to close at a record after a flurry of positive economic data, as investors hoped for signs from an annual meeting of central bankers that interest-rate hikes are not imminent. * Copper steadied after U.S. data signalled a strengthening economy, but sluggish growth elsewhere in the world kept the metal under pressure. * New Zealand's Spark Ltd, formerly known as Telecom NZ, reported a 94 percent rise in net annual profit, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in line with its own and market forecasts. * Australian shopping mall owner Federation Centres Ltd reported 8.2 percent growth in underlying earnings to A$242.9 million and said it expected earnings per security to rise in the year to June 2015. * Atlas Iron warned it would book around A$25 million in impairment charges for the 2014 financial year after selling its stake in Shaw River Manganese Ltd, some tenements and office space in a move to cut costs. * Along with Santos, mineral sands miner Iluka Resources and IOOF Holdings are due to report earnings on Friday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2236 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1992.37 0.29% 5.860 USD/JPY 103.83 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4086 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1276.61 -0.03% -0.380 US CRUDE 93.86 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 17039.49 0.36% 60.36 ASIA ADRS 154.21 -0.09% -0.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 sets record close on signs of healthier economy * Crude oil recovers on U.S. economic data * Gold hits 2-month low on technical sales, Fed fears * Copper steadies on U.S. data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jan Paschal)