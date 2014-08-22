Australia shares close higher for a 7th day, up 1.4 pct for week

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.1 percent higher on Friday, boosted by solid earnings from Santos Ltd which supported the energy sector, though gains were tempered as some stocks traded ex-dividend.

Santos jumped 3.9 percent to A$15.16, its highest since November 2013.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 6.7 points to 5,645.6 at the close of trade, and gained 1.4 percent for the week, climbing for a second week. The benchmark posted its seventh consecutive session of gains, its longest such streak since mid-July.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent, or 14.1 points to 5,167.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)