#Financials
October 27, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to open lower as resources sag

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
retreat from a six-week high on Tuesday, under pressure from the
resources sector, with iron ore and oil prices slipping.
        
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent
to 5,423.0, sitting at a 36-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent
on Monday to its highest close since Sept 15.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.7
points to 5,332.1 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended near flat on Monday, pausing after the
S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since January 2013, while energy
shares fell with another decline in oil prices. 
    * Copper rose on Monday on news of planned strike action in
Indonesia and Peru, though gains were limited by an expected
surge in supply of the metal next year. Gold also fell as crude
oil prices tumbled.
    * Global miner BHP Billiton has put its
Fayetteville shale gas assets in Arkansas up for sale in a move
to focus on the more profitable liquids in its petroleum
business. 
    * Whitehaven Coal said it expects operating costs
in the first year of production at its Maules Creek mine to be
around A$62-64 a tonne. That is around A$10 ($8.80) below the
current Newcastle benchmark thermal coal price. 
    * Commercial and industrial property developer Goodman Group
 reaffirmed it expects operating earnings to rise 6
percent in the 2015 financial year. 
    * BC Iron cut its sales guidance for the year to
June 2015 after running into problems with clay content at its
Nullagine joint venture, which hit shipments and costs in the
September quarter. 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2144 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1961.63     -0.15%    -2.950
USD/JPY                   107.81          0%     0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.2587          --    -0.014
SPOT GOLD                 1225.25     -0.46%    -5.710
US CRUDE                  81          -0.01%    -0.010
DOW JONES                 16817.94     0.07%     12.53
ASIA ADRS                143.65      -0.42%     -0.60
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St flat after last week's big gain; energy weighs  
  * U.S. oil recovers from dip below $80 on short-covering 
  * Gold falls on oil drop; Fed meeting in focus          
  * Copper up on strike action, weaker dollar            
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
(1 US dollar = 1.1370 Australian dollar)

 (Editing by Chris Reese)

