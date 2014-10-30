FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end 0.5 pct up on financials, Fed; NZ near record high
#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares end 0.5 pct up on financials, Fed; NZ near record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, buoyed by financials and consumer stocks, as investors took heart from the Federal Reserve’s optimism about the U.S. economic recovery and shrugged off a profit drop by major lender National Australia Bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 0.5 percent at 5,476.2, a whisker away from a seven-week high touched Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 14.3 points to finish the session at 5,370.18, having climbed to a record high of 5,381.71. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
