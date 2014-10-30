Australia shares seen ticking higher on Wall St, investors eye Macquarie, ANZ

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to tick higher on Friday, supported by Wall Street and as investors digest earnings reports from Australia's top-tier banks, which reported rises in profits, though a dip in metals prices may cap gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,483, a 6.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Thursday, snapping two sessions of losses. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent in early trade. Wall Street rose overnight, boosted by a strong reading on quarterly economic growth and by another round of upbeat earnings reports. Iron ore prices dipped overnight, with little sign Chinese buyers would risk big purchases faced with uncertain demands. Gold edged lower while copper fell more than 1.0 percent as the dollar rallied on strong U.S. growth data. Macquarie Group posted a 35 percent rise in first-half net profit bolstered by its asset management division and a recent focus on housing loans. Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp posted a 10 percent rise in full-year cash profit, its fifth straight year of record profit. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)