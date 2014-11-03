FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close down after sluggish China data, building approvals
November 3, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares close down after sluggish China data, building approvals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, November 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed down on Monday as sluggish Chinese manufacturing data underscored concerns of cooling growth in the country’s key export market, while a surprise slump in domestic building approvals also hurt sentiment.

A weaker than expected quarterly sales result from grocery store giant Woolworths Ltd also triggered a selloff in the stock, down nearly 5 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.4 percent or 19.7 points to 5506.4, pulling back after ending the week with a near 1 percent rally on an unexpected move by the Bank of Japan to ease policy further in the face of a tottering economy and low inflation.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.6 percent or 30.4 points to finish the session at 5418.2. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
