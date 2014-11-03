FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for firm start, but China may weigh
November 3, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set for firm start, but China may weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
firm start on Tuesday after Wall Street touched record highs,
but concerns about a cooling economy in China could weigh on
sentiment.  
    * The local share price index futures rose 0.9
percent, or 38 points, narrowing its discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close.
    * The benchmark eased 0.4 percent on Monday to 5,506.4
points.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little
changed in early trade at 5,416.16 points.
    * Australia trade balance, retail sales due around 0030 GMT,
RBA cash rate due 0330 GMT.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
please double-click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, please double-click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
