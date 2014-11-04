FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares nudge higher after RBA leaves rates on hold
November 4, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares nudge higher after RBA leaves rates on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEYNov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.1 percent on Tuesday, with miners and banks providing support after the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged at a record low.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 13 points to 5,519.9 points at the close of trade, taking gains over the past three weeks to nearly 8 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent or 5 points to finish the session at 5,423.26 points, a record closing high and a 12th straight gain. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

