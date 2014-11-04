Australia shares seen slipping on global demand worries

MELBOURNE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, with weaker iron ore, copper and oil prices dragging down the heavyweight resources sector amid concerns about global demand. Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,500.0 to sit at a 19.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark inched up 0.1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.8 points to 5,421.5 in early trade. Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported quarterly cash earnings of about A$2.3 billion and flagged that group net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, had fallen slightly. Takeover target Transfield Services holds its annual meeting on Wednesday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Bernard Orr)