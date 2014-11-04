FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen slipping on global demand worries
November 4, 2014

Australia shares seen slipping on global demand worries

MELBOURNE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Wednesday, with weaker iron ore, copper and oil
prices dragging down the heavyweight resources sector amid
concerns about global demand.
    
Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to
5,500.0 to sit at a 19.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark inched up 0.1
percent on Tuesday.
    
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.8 points
to 5,421.5 in early trade.
    
Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported quarterly cash
earnings of about A$2.3 billion and flagged that group net
interest margin, a key measure of profitability, had fallen
slightly.
    
Takeover target Transfield Services holds its annual
meeting on Wednesday.
        
 (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Bernard Orr)

