Australia and NZ shares close lower on falling commodities, China concerns
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Australia and NZ shares close lower on falling commodities, China concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended Wednesday’s session a tick lower after falling commodity prices and concerns about China’s economic health weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 2 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,517.9 at the close of trade, pulling away from a two-month peak set on Monday.

Energy and utilities suffered the most with around 1 percent in losses, while iron ore miners added to the pain.

Financial sector stocks eked out a small bounce, led by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) which leapt 1 percent after it posted a near 10 percent rise in first-quarter cash profits.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished 0.4 percent lower at 5,402.1 points, having touched a lifetime peak of 5,428.20 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
