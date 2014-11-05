FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen higher on Wall Street, oil gains
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen higher on Wall Street, oil gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
rise on Thursday as investors take a strong lead from overseas
markets and a rise in oil prices, though gains may be tempered
by a sharp fall in the local currency overnight.
    The local share price index futures was 14 points
higher at 5,518, just above the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark closed the previous session down 2
points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,517.9.
    Overnight, the Australian dollar fell nearly 2 U.S. cents to
a four-year low as the U.S. dollar gained on strong private
payrolls data and optimism about the impact of a sweeping
Republican victory in U.S. mid-term elections.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2
percent, or 10 points, to 5,412.15 in early trade.
 (For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on )
 (For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on )

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.