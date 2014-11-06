FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher, tracking Wall Street
November 6, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to open higher, tracking Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - - Australian stocks are likely to
track Wall Street higher on Friday with steadying metal prices
possibly providing some support to mining shares.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.5
percent to 5,523.0, a 0.3 percent premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended down 0.21 percent
on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.18
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
