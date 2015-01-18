FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for a strong start, tracking Wall Street
January 18, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
have a strong start on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street
spurred by encouraging U.S. economic data and a bounce in energy
stocks.
    Mining companies are expected to lead gains following a near
4 percent jump in BHP Billiton's  U.S. ADRs on
Friday.
    Australia's share price index futures rose 76
points to 5,307, a 7.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark index dropped nearly 3 percent
last week, its biggest decline in around 18 months.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2
percent in early trade, pulling closer to a record high set last
week.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
