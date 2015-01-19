Australia shares look vulnerable to Chinese growth data

SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday before China releases data that is expected to show the world's second-largest economy grew 7.2 percent in the last quarter of 2014, its slowest pace since the global financial crisis. Local share-price index futures slipped 0.1 percent to 5,260, putting them at a 49.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent to 5,631.9 in early trade. Global miner Rio Tinto is due to report fourth- quarter production on Tuesday. QBE Insurance Group announced the sale of its U.S. agency businesses for around $300 million. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Larry King)