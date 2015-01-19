FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares look vulnerable to Chinese growth data
January 19, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares look vulnerable to Chinese growth data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Tuesday before China releases data that is expected to
show the world's second-largest economy grew 7.2 percent in the
last quarter of 2014, its slowest pace since the global
financial crisis.
    Local share-price index futures slipped 0.1 percent
to 5,260, putting them at a 49.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose
0.2 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1
percent to 5,631.9 in early trade.
    Global miner Rio Tinto is due to report fourth-
quarter production on Tuesday.
    QBE Insurance Group announced the sale of its U.S.
agency businesses for around $300 million.    
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
