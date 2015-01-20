FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares end flat, China GDP relief helps trim early losses
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Australian shares end flat, China GDP relief helps trim early losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s sharemarket ended flat on Tuesday with gains in the big four banks offset by losses in energy stocks as weak oil prices kept the sector under pressure.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.03 percent, or 1.44 points, at 5,307.70.

Earlier in the session, the benchmark index fell as much as 0.5 percent, but quickly trimmed losses after data showed China’s economic growth did not slow as much as feared.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.1 percent, or 4.92 points, to finish at 5,633.22. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
