Australia shares expected to open up, ECB eyed

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Wednesday on hopes stimulus from central banks will bolster diminishing growth, but further drops in oil and a negative lead from Wall Street could pull the index lower. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 17 points to 5,275.0, a 32.7 points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Tuesday. Australia consumer sentiment due at 0030 GMT. The European Central Bank is widely expected to unveil a sovereign bond-buying programme at a policy meeting on Thursday in a bid to ward off deflation and kick-start growth. Global miner BHP Billiton said it would cut its shale drilling spending over the next six months. Its December quarter iron ore output rose 16 percent. Regis Healthcare announced the acquisition of an aged care facility. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.04 percent at 5,630.75 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)