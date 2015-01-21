Australia shares post biggest one-day gain in 2015; NZ stocks set record high

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares bounced on Wednesday on hopes stimulus from central banks will bolster uneven global growth, with gains seen across all sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 1.6 percent or 85.7 points to 5,393.4 to show the largest one-day gain so far this year. The benchmark, however, is still down 0.3 percent for January.

Miners led the increase with Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton up more than 2 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.7 percent or 39.63 points to finish the session at 5,672.852. It set a fresh record high of 5,675.20. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Anand Basu)