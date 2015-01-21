Australia shares seen higher ahead of ECB report

SYDNEY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, steered by market speculation the European Central Bank is poised to launch an aggressive stimulus package. Resources stocks may be in focus after copper edged higher in late trade. However, gold retreated on profit taking ahead of the ECB meeting. The local share price index futures rose 39 points or 0.7 percent, an 11.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 85.7 points to end at 5,393.38 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 10.6 points to 5,683.4 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by James Dalgleish)