FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen higher ahead of ECB report
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen higher ahead of ECB report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Thursday, steered by market speculation the
European Central Bank is poised to launch an aggressive stimulus
package. 
    Resources stocks may be in focus after copper edged
higher in late trade. However, gold retreated on profit
taking ahead of the ECB meeting.
    The local share price index futures rose 39 points
or 0.7 percent, an 11.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 85.7 points to end
at 5,393.38 on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 10.6
points to 5,683.4 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.