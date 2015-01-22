FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares seen opening higher, cheered by ECB
January 22, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Australian shares seen opening higher, cheered by ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to
open higher on Friday, tracking a global rally after the
European Central Bank launched a 1 trillion euro rescue plan to
revive the euro zone economy.
    The local share price index futures rose 1.2
percent to 5,427.0, a 7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.4
percent to 5,671.73 in early trade.
    The ECB said it would purchase sovereign debt from this
March until the end of September 2016, by which time more than 1
trillion euros ($1.14 trillion) would have been created under
quantitative easing. 
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

