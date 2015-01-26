FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares seen lacklustre, miners eyed
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Australian shares seen lacklustre, miners eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
sluggish start on Tuesday following a three-day weekend, with a
mildly positive close on Wall Street providing only a small
incentive for the local market.
    Weakness in iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI, which fell to
their lowest in over five years on Monday, should weigh on
mining shares. Exporters, however, were likely to benefit from a
slide in the Aussie dollar to a fresh six-year trough.
    Local stock index futures inched up 0.2 percent to
5,459.0, a 42.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. Last Friday, the benchmark index jumped 1.5
percent to a 10-week high.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
firmer at 5,699.28 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
