Australia shares rise, led by consumer and tech names
January 27, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares rise, led by consumer and tech names

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday as investors brushed off initial fears that a leftist victory in Greece would produce turmoil in the euro zone.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 42.78 points to 5,547.2 in the first trading session since last week’s stellar gains. The benchmark surged 4 percent last week, its biggest advance in three years.

Consumer, technology and healthcare stocks rose around 2.0 percent on Tuesday, while telecommunication and financial shares chalked up smaller gains.

Shares in Commonwealth Bank of Australia scaled a record high of A$87.65.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.7 percent or 39.08 points to finish the session at 5,737.7.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
