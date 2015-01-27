FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Australian shares seen tracking Wall St lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to
open lower on Wednesday with investors poised to book some
profits following a disappointing performance on Wall Street.
    Stock index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,460.0, a
87.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
On Tuesday, the benchmark index rose for a fourth straight
session to close at its highest in over two months.
    Inflation data due at 0030 GMT will be closely watched. A
low reading of the underlying measures should fuel expectations
for an interest rate cut. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2
percent to 5,726.1 in early trade, pulling away from a record
closing high of 5,737.7.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
