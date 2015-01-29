FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Australia shares hit 20-week high as rate cut hopes temper oil turmoil
#Corrections News
January 29, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Australia shares hit 20-week high as rate cut hopes temper oil turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number of consecutive gains in second graf)

SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to a 20-week high on Thursday as hopes for an interest rate cut within days pushed up indexes even as oil prices at multi-year lows sent energy stocks sharply lower

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 percent or 16.7 points to close at 5569.5, its highest since Sept. 10 and its sixth consecutive day of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index touched a record intraday high before retreating to finish down 35.0 points or 0.6 percent at 5759.8. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

