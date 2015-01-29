Australia shares seen higher on Wall Street, Australian dollar

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday led by a late rally on Wall Street boosted by an 9 percent rise in Amazon's stock. The declining Australian dollar is likely to be a windfall for mining profits. Crown Resorts shares may be impacted after the Sri Lankan government blocked a $400-million casino resort. The local share price index futures rose 53 points or 1 percent to 5,559, a 10.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 16.7 points to close at 5,569.5 after hitting a 20-week high on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6 points to 5,760.4 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Bernard Orr)