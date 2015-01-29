FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen higher on Wall Street, Australian dollar
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen higher on Wall Street, Australian dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Friday led by a late rally on Wall Street boosted
by an 9 percent rise in Amazon's stock.
    The declining Australian dollar is likely to be a windfall
for mining profits. 
     Crown Resorts shares may be impacted after the Sri
Lankan government blocked a $400-million casino resort.
    The local share price index futures rose 53 points
or 1 percent to 5,559, a 10.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 16.7
points to close at 5,569.5 after hitting a 20-week high on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6 points
to 5,760.4 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
