Australia shares hit 5-month high as rate-cut fever spreads

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to a five-month high on Friday as investors bought banks amid growing expectation of an interest rate cut within days and miners rose along with a rebound in commodities prices.

A growing chorus of finance commentators has said it expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut rates at a Feb. 3 meeting, a change from earlier prediction of a rate rise in 2015, following lacklustre economic data and weakness in commodity prices.

Meanwhile, spot prices of several key commodities rose overnight, giving investors a breather after months of declines and fuelling gains in heavyweight miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, both up 1 percent. Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group rose 5 percent.

“It’s all based on the premise that we get a rate cut on Tuesday,” said Bell Potter Securities private client advisor Stuart Smith.

“We had an enormous double-bottom in the market in October and then December, and that momentum off the bottom is continuing.”

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 percent, or 36 points, to 5,605.9 by 0130 GMT, its highest since Sept. 5 and on track for its seventh straight day of gains.

Banks and property firms were among the biggest gainers amid hopes sales will grow if interest rates go down. Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.9 percent, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank rose 0.6 percent each.

Property giant Lend Lease Corp rose 2.2 percent.

Oil and gas company Beach Energy jumped nearly 6 percent after reports media conglomerate Seven West Media bought a 3.5 percent stake. Seven West Media rose 3 percent.

Crowdsourcing company Freelancer rallied 17 percent after reporting that customer receipts grew 42 percent in the December quarter.

New Zealand shares fell for a second day as investors cashed in on profits after a record breaking run that has seen stocks gain 2.6 percent in a week.

The benchmark NZX-50 index was down 0.3 percent at 5,743.52, as several top stocks including Fletcher Building and telecommunications stock Spark fell 1.4 and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Medical software company Orion Health, listed in November, tumbled 13.5 percent after it said third-quarter receipts were lower than forecast.

Gold miner OceanaGold slipped 3.7 percent to NZ$2.84 as the price of gold fell 2 percent.

National carrier Air New Zealand and Auckland International Airport rose more than 1 percent after a record number of visitors in December. (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)